JOPLIN, Mo. — In the last few years — like many other tools — lawnmowers have evolved, offering consumers the option of gasoline power or battery power. Whether you’re buying your first mower, or looking to replace your old one, it’s important to consider your mowing needs when it comes to choosing between gas and electric.

Electric lawn mowers are incredibly useful for those who have a small to mid-sized yards, such as Joplin resident, Scott Narrell, who purchased a battery powered push mower several years ago.

“When it was time to buy a new mower, I decided to go ahead and go with a battery powered one. I travel about 50% of the time and I work in Florida, so I purchased one that was battery powered for piece-of-mind because my wife and my girls have to take care of mowing the yard, and I thought there would be less issues with a battery powered mower than one that runs on gasoline,” said Narrell.

Battery powered push mowers are typically sold with one rechargeable battery. The battery’s voltage can range anywhere from 18 to 120 volts. The higher the voltage — the longer the battery will keep the mower going without needing to be recharged.

With 3/4’s of an acre to take care of, Narrell says the battery that his electric mower came with will provide the push mower with enough power to cut the majority of his yard, on a single charge.

“That was my big concern when I first bought it, was that the battery might not last long enough to mow my whole yard, but the majority of it can be cut on just one charge. I think it takes about 40 minutes to get the battery charged up enough so we can finish the entire yard,” says Narrell.

When it came to purchasing a new lawn mower, Narrell says the biggest selling point for switching to battery power, was not having to buy gasoline.

“I don’t have to go get gas. I can charge my battery here in the living room, or in the garage, or whatever and it’s just ready to go. I don’t have to go buy gas and that’s a huge plus because you never know what the price of gas is going to be,” said Narrell.

Is an electric mower cut out for you and your yard? This Consumer Reports comparison of gasoline powered vs. battery powered mowers may help you decide.