JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been said that young people should respect their elders. That’s precisely what a group of volunteers have been doing this week at an area

A group of young people between the ages of 11 and 18 spent the week with clients of the Senior Center in Joplin. They’re part of a group called “Youth Volunteer Corps.” Group members have been at the center this week to interact with people much older and wiser than they are.

“We played Bunko, our youth got to learn how to play Bunko and had a great time. We’ve just been engaging in conversations and learning from the seniors about their lives and what life was like when they were their age,” said Sandy Anker, Program Director, Youth Volunteer Corps.

“We serve at lunch to mainly the disabled who aren’t able to get up on their own, but sometimes we’ll do the people who can get up on their own just, you know, out of kindness. Just to show them some love. We do Bingo, I called Bingo this morning. We paint their nails, you know, we just like to show some love, show them that we just want to do stuff for them,” said Johna Willbourn, Youth Volunteer Corps.

Corps members also helped seniors to bridge the digital divide.

“Our young people, who are more tech-savvy than I am for sure, have been helping with cell phone issues and setting up Facebook accounts and email issues. Anything technological that they need, so we’ve had phones and iPads and computers coming in,” added Anker.

“I do volunteer on my own at the Humane Society but I wanted to look into some more opportunities. And I’m glad I got to come here because I don’t get time with my own grandparents so it gives me time to interact with people not my age,” said Willbourn.

This is the first project the group has completed this summer. Before they’re done, there will be five more weeks of volunteering throughout the Joplin community. In fact, Corps members liked the experience at the Senior Center so much, they’ll be back later in the summer to do it all over again.