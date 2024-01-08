Money from the fundraiser will go towards projects not in classroom budget

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area school district foundation makes a contribution to help teachers go above and beyond the call of education.

Elementary through junior high school students in Joplin sell Major Saver discount cards each fall. The Joplin School District and its foundation split those proceeds.

The foundation’s portion of those sales from this past fall totaled more than $24,000. Money that will now be used by educators to fund projects that aren’t in their classroom budget.

“When teachers apply at apply for these grants and they want to to do special things in their classrooms their regular curriculum does not provide for, we um give money back because our major purpose is to enhance the educational process of the students and help the teachers do that,” said Gloria Turner, President, Joplin Schools Foundation.

Since the Major Saver discount card program started back in 2002 — it’s raised in excess of $58,000.