JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-time resident receives a special honor for her contributions to the City of Joplin.

Tonight (Monday), the Joplin City Council got to watch a special proclamation made for 94-year-old Betty Smith.

She was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Joplin Celebrations Commission – part of the city’s 150th birthday celebration.

Smith lives in the East Town neighborhood and has been a Joplin resident since 1929.

Her special presentation was recorded back on July 28th – coinciding with the 151st anniversary of when “Joplin City” was platted – which is now the East Town neighborhood.

The Celebrations Commission cites Smith’s long list of accomplishments, especially championing for Joplin’s Black community.

“Fighting for equality and fighting for equal rights for all citizens in our community. Because of the work that she did in the early years of her life, has made a way, and paved the way, she’s kind of trailblazed for people like me to be able to do what we do in our community,” said Keenan Cortez, Joplin Mayor Pro-Tem.

“It’s just been a blessing to see how things have changed and how things have grown in goodness for everybody. And that’s the reason I keep trying to work at this, things whereas you may not know about it, but you learn about it,” said Betty Smith, Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.

Betty Smith graduated at the top of her class, from Joplin’s Black high school – Lincoln High School – back in 1947.

She’s played key roles with the Joplin NAACP, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, and the Joplin 150th Celebration Commission.

She had a hand in assisting with integrating Joplin Public Schools — and founded the Joplin Housing Authority with her husband, William.