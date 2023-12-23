JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the 6th annual Holiday Market and the Tinsel & Tidings Christmas Eve-Eve Market.

That’s where Santa took time out of his currently very busy schedule to make a local visit with the community.

Today’s Holiday Market offered some last-minute, but important shopping for small, local businesses.

Several vendors set up for one of the last Christmas shopping days, offering everything from fresh produce and home-made breads to detailed Christmas gifts.

The market even had gift-wrapping options available for those who have hit their limit on wrapping presents.

The next event at the market will be a Wine Share and Kitchen Open House, on January 6th.