JOPLIN, Mo. — Excellent recognition for a local teen. 15-year-old “Civil Air Patrol” Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Drew Sawkins is awarded the “General Billy Mitchell Award”.

The award was presented to Sawkins by U.S. Representative Eric Burlison.

Since joining the program in 2020, Sawkins has served as Cadet Flight Sergeant, Cadet Flight Commander, and Cadet Emergency Services Non-Commissioned Officer.

To be eligible for the award, he had to pass a comprehensive exam of leadership and aerospace, a fitness test, and be able to recite the Cadet Oath from memory.

“This has been a goal I’ve been wanting, like I said earlier, to achieve. I’m proud that I was able to accomplish it. But I’m also ready for the next challenge – which is the Amelia Earhart and the spots, this is my halfway mark,” said Drew Sawkins, Civil Air Patrol Cadet 2nd Lieutenant.

With this award, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Sawkins can join the Air Force at the grade of E-3, if he chooses to.