JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s usually a teacher that grades a student’s final exam, but that wasn’t entirely the case at an area high school.

Culinary students at McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin cook for their classmates almost every day of the school week. However, their final exam was an entire meal judged by a group of adults—some of whom are food service or restaurant professionals.

And the students didn’t just have to cook what was on their menu.

“And they are telling the judges how they used every ingredient, and they range from Funions and Spam to shrimp, last year we did beef tenderloin,” said Darbi Stancell, Culinary Teacher, McAuley Catholic High School.

“Cooking is always good to learn, you know, ingredients and how to how to for becoming an adult,” said Avery Gardner, Senior, McAuley Catholic High School.

Many of the food items and ingredients came from the school, while some others were donated for students to use.