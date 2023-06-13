JOPLIN, Mo. — Four local Mercy hospitals receive a record-breaking donation.

Women with a Mission is a giving society within the Mercy Health Foundation. Tuesday, members of that group presented a check in excess of $113,000. That’s the single largest amount raised by any chapter in the Mercy system, which includes Northwest Arkansas, Springfield, and even St. Louis.

This year, every member of that group donated at least a thousand dollars to that cause.

“As Women With Mission, we felt that it was so important to support all of our facilities to the maximum, as much as we possibly could, and I’m overjoyed, I’m overjoyed to accomplish that and all could benefit,” said Renee Motazedi, Member, Women With a Mission.

“We believe in the mission, the ministry of Jesus to care for his people and you know, that’s what we’re about, that’s what the Sister’s of Mercy were started for, to care for the poor, the sick and the uneducated which pretty much takes in everybody, and we we love to serve our brothers and sisters with joy and great tenderness,” said Sister Cabrini Koelsch, Member, Sisters of Mercy & Women With a Mission.

As a result of the donation, each of the Mercy campuses in the four states will receive funding for a variety of services and equipment, including Joplin, Carthage, Galena, and Columbus.