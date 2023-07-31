JOPLIN, Mo. — At least one wish came true, today (Monday), for a five-year-old boy from Goodman. A young man who tomorrow – along with his family – will be in San Diego.

What trip is this young man taking?

“LegoLand!” said Wilder Hubert Silvers, Make-A-Wish Recipient.

Wilder Hubert Silvers is in fact going to Legoland on Tuesday.

It’s been his big wish since he was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer – at just three years old.

Wilder is in remission now – making Legoland, the perfect way to celebrate.

“Wilder, your wish to go to LegoLand is being granted!” said Chelsea Talbott, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, Wish Grantor.

Wilder’s dad tells me, Wilder found his love for Legos while he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

It helped keep him busy during treatment and on the car rides to the doctor’s office.

“Even as he was being treated for cancer, aside from when, you know, he went through chemotherapy and he lost his hair like a lot of people do when they go through that treatment – but, you never would have known. I mean, it’s almost been like there just hasn’t been a change in Wilder. He’s always been, you know, the kid that you saw running around here, he was like that before, during, and after treatment. That’s been the greatest thing is just watching that resilience,” said Jeff Silvers, Wilder’s Dad.

On Tuesday – Wilder got quite the surprise before his real surprise.

With a full plate of pizza at Pizza Ranch in Joplin — he spent an evening checking out fire trucks and police cars – and playing arcade games with his new friends – who were having some fun of their own at the arcade.

At the end of the evening – Wilder was ready to go pack his bags for an early flight on Tuesday – and it’s all thanks to the Missouri & Kansas chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We get to take Wilder out of a place where he is familiar with, ‘Oh, we’re traveling this way because we’re going to the doctor.’ Or, ‘I know I’m going to have to be at the hospital for this type of procedure.’ We’re taking him far away from all of that and putting him somewhere he doesn’t even have to consider the impact of the health battles he fights each day,” said Talbott.