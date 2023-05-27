JOPLIN, Mo. — A local outdoor group is offering a chance to learn something new and adventurous this summer.

That adventure is rappelling.

The SWMO Outdoor Adventures group hosts an Introduction to Rappelling course once a month during the summer months.

Today (Saturday), they held a training class at the Wildcat Glades Conservation Area in Joplin.

Group members took time to teach participants about the proper use of rappelling equipment.

Then, it was time to descend from a cliff in the Glades area.

Instructors say some participants were rappelling for the first time ever.

“We get a lot of people – not only first-timers, but we get a lot of people that are actually scared of heights – and they come here just to get over that fear – and it’s kind of a nice challenge for them,” said Aaron Cooper, instructor for SWMO Outdoor Adventures.

“The experience was thrilling – especially for him – because he’s not a big fan of rappelling and heights,” said Drake May, a rappelling participant.

“I’ve always been a big hater of heights and I’ve never done anything remotely close to rappelling – so it’s definitely a big time for me,” said A.J. May, rappelling participant.

"Once you're at the top, it's way scarier – until you get to the middle and the bottom – and that's where it kind of eases out and gets, like, calmer," said Drake May.

Organizers offer the course for $60 per person for first-time participants – 12 years and older.

To check out future course dates, visit their Facebook page or go to their website.