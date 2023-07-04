JOPLIN, Mo. — With the window to purchase fireworks quickly closing – one local fireworks stand is hoping to surpass its fundraising goal.

The stand belongs to Calvary Baptist Church in Joplin – and is located on its property off East 50th Street.

From sparklers to poppers – the tent features a large number of favorites.

Proceeds from sales are going back to the church to help fund its youth programs.

Fundraising coordinator, Tracy Reader tells us they’re hoping to raise 10 thousand dollars.

“Youth programs and our child programs they run real short on the budget because ya’ know it most places they’re just not top priority. Building maintenance and those kinds of things have to come first. So this will just kind of give them a little cushion that they don’t have to do some extra things with the kids that they normally wouldn’t have had the budget for,” said Tracy Reader, Calvary Baptist fundraising coordinator.

This is the first year the church has hosted a fundraiser like this.

Reader says they plan to do it again next year.

The tent is open until midnight.