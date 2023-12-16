JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business owner wants to make sure elementary school students have access to a great lunch – no matter their family’s financial situation.

“Every child should have the same lunch, period,” said Bob Wolfe, Always Buying Books Owner.

That’s the driving force behind Bob Wolfe’s recent donations to elementary schools around the three-state region – paying off overdue lunch balances for students.

Because a negative balance often means they’re not getting the same hot lunch as the rest of their classmates.

“Every Monday, we try to do it on Monday, we take a local elementary school – Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri – and we will send them a check with a little note attached saying, ‘this help is for school lunches’,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe’s donations have ranged from $20 to more than $100.

“Now, it’s not a lot of money but I’ve said from the beginning I would like another individual or small business to pick up on that and match us or join us,” said Wolfe.

He started doing it 15 weeks ago, with a check being sent out every week.

This week’s went to Joplin.

“We’re blessed here in Joplin to have several organizations, churches, businesses, that have sponsored and donated to the district to ensure that needy family does get some help and assistance in a time of need,” said Rick Kenkel, Joplin Schools Food Service Dir.

Wolfe says, the plan, is to never stop helping.

“We are going to do it forever – pick a school, send them a check. We have a tremendous amount of teachers that come in here, unbelievable. In conversation, they will say they are a teacher at such and such school, and I Google their address and send them a check,” said Wolfe.