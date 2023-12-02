JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation” was given $25,000 from Wes and Jan Houser Friday afternoon.

The donation was made during a quick ceremony at the Joplin Chamber of Commerce.

It’s funding that will further help provide mammograms to local patients, regardless of their financial situation.

The Housers acknowledge how fortunate they are to be able to give to organizations like Hope 4 You, and they say it’s personal to them.

“We’re just so fortunate that we can. And, we have several members of our family that have had breast cancer or are currently being treated for breast cancer, and it’s real important to get help,” said Jan Houser, Donor.

“We wanted to do it locally because those are the people we want to see served. Our local people,” said Wes Houser, Donor.

“One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer. And myself included, and several members of our board are breast cancer survivors. Early detection is why we’re here,” said Sharon Clark, Hope 4 You Board President.

All money raised by Hope 4 You stays local to the Four State region to provide mammograms for uninsured or under-insured patients.

Since 2007, the foundation has donated more than $650,000 back into the community to help pay for mammograms.