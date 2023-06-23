JOPLIN, Mo. — An international nonprofit’s local chapter celebrated a Year of Achievement Thursday with a banquet.

Soroptimist International of Joplin held a banquet to commemorate their past year of hard work at Just A Taste in Webb City where they named several 2023 Live Your Dream recipients. They were:

Heather Blackburn

Alana Ganer

Brittany Frischman

Gabrielle Moss

Staica Harrison

Former MSSU softball coach, Dr. Pat Lipira, was rewarded with the Soroptimist Ruby Award which honors the first federation president, Ruby Lee Minar. It honors non-Soroptimist women who have worked to improve the lives women and girls through their professional and/or volunteer work, a press release stated.

Dr. Pat Lipira and Lynda Banwart

This year’s President’s Award was presented to Amanda Mitchell for her work and dedication to the club for the previous year.

Also announced were the incoming Board of Directors for the next year:

Rikki Smith, President

Shannon Smith, President Elect

Jennifer Reeves, First Vice President

Lisa Paugh, Second Vice President

Andrea Sneed, Treasurer

Neely Myers, Recording Secretary

Stacy Braman, Corresponding Secretary

Debbie Hutson, One Year Director

Cheryl Glass, Two Year Director,

Kristine Gustafson, Associate Director 1

Anne McLaughlin, Associate Director 2

Cathy Brown, Past President

For more information on Soroptimist Joplin visit www.soroptimist.org, www.joplinsoroptimist.org, or www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.