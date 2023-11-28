JOPLIN, Mo. — As this Giving Tuesday comes to a close, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri reminds us about a life-changing program.

It’s changing lives and could use some extra support to continue making its impact in the community.

“I have always loved to cook and bake. It’s been one of my most favorite things,” said Reed.

Julie Reed loves using the perfect ingredients to bake the perfect recipe. Just a few years ago, the perfect recipe for success seemed like a distant, intangible dream.

“I was just very content, I think, in that rut where I was. And, once I learned better, I was like, ‘Oh! This is what life is really like! This is awesome!'” said Reed.

Seven years ago, Reed became a leader with “Building Bridges” offered through the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

“It’s my favorite part of the week is to get to go to Bridges on Thursday nights,” said Reed.

Seven years later, she’s never left.

“It’s kind of Adulting 101. It teaches you the life skills that you might have learned but didn’t really stick with you,” said Reed.

“Anybody who comes to any Thursday night, they’re going to see the same thing I did. I went one Thursday and I get hooked, and now I can’t stay away because you see people improving their own lives. And you’ve got to be a part of that,” said Scott Vorhees, Building Bridges Volunteer.

Participants, like Reed, begin as leaders through an 18-week course followed by 18 months of actively using the steps they’ve learned.

“Bridges in one of those comprehensive programs where we provide childcare and free meals every Thursday for two years,” said Vorhees.

Coursework focuses on things like budgeting, committing to employment, and Reed’s favorite, forming healthy relationships.

“That was probably the biggest one for me was building healthy relationships, and I have gotten to do that in Building Bridges and made a lot of friendships and stuff, so it’s pretty great,” said Reed.

Reed, who once struggled with forming meaningful bonds, is now an ally, walking alongside others who are working to improve their lives.

“Julie, for example, one of our great success stories, but she’s not finished. So, she’s still trying to continue improving her life, just like I am,” said Vorhees.

As for dreams of taking her baking to the next level…

“With a lot of the confidence, skills, and knowledge that Building Bridges has given me, I have been able to try to turn it into a business. I got my business license and I’m selling at the Empire Market now, for their holiday market. And so…it is… I love it so much,” said Reed.

The next Building Bridges class is starting in the next few weeks.

The program also needs volunteers and donors to continue the mission.

Today (Tuesday) is Giving Tuesday, so a great way to help is donating to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri – which you can do here.