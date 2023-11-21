JOPLIN, Mo. — Representatives with Liberty Utilities say big changes are coming to their power grid here in the Four States.

It’s thanks to a $47.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. These funds will allow Liberty to modernize its power grid over time, protecting it against extreme weather conditions with hopes of improving reliability. This includes adding new automated devices throughout the Four States that will help with restoring power more quickly and efficiently in the event of a blackout.

Representatives said this could also mean more job opportunities locally.

“Our goal is to really help our communities, through that hopefully be able to provide new jobs to the communities by putting this new advanced distribution technology on our system, the goal is to provide additional jobs to our community and help them thrive,” said Sam McGarrah, Liberty Director of Planning and Asset Management.

It’s a 5-year plan. Officials said they hope to get started in the next few months.