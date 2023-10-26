JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Freeman Health System’s tiniest ghouls and trick-or-treaters are dressing up for their first Halloween.

Three babies staying at Freeman Hospital West NICU Center are gearing up for the spooky season in costumes handmade by Liberal High School art students. The costumes are handmade to ensure they fit the tiny hippie, boxer, or the Crayola crayon you see in the video above.

Liberal High School art students have helped make the babies’ first Halloween special for the past three years.