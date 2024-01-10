JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a $7,000 Wednesday for Freeman Health System’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Actually — it was more than $7,000. Close to $7,800 donated from Legacy Credit Union — which is a national partner of CMN.

The money was raised through the credit union’s “Skip-a-Pay” campaign in the fall — where members skipped a loan payment and, instead, made donations to CMN.

“And our members love it. It’s something they look forward to every year. It’s a great way for them to give back to their community and give to a important organization like Children’s Miracle Network. It seems like our donation keeps growing year by year, and this year is the biggest one we’ve been able to do, and so we’re proud of that,” said Justin Coyne, Legacy Credit Union – Joplin, President.

“It’s important for the, for the young ones and the children in need to know that, that we have a community that cares, and partners like Legacy to make a difference in our community,” said Steve Sanderson, FHS Chief Development Officer.

Over the past 24-years Legacy Credit Union — locally — has donated $86,000 to Children’s Miracle Network.