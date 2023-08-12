JOPLIN, Mo. — School bus safety for young students was the focus this morning (Saturday), in Joplin.

The Joplin Schools Transportation Department held a school bus camp all morning.

It’s a way to introduce new kindergarten students as well as first-grade students to riding the school bus – to learn the rules while on the bus.

These students got a chance to ride the bus with their families – learning rules along the way – like keeping the aisle clear, no standing up when the bus is moving, and “Hands up, Voice down” when going over a railroad crossing.

After the ride – kids went inside where vendors passed out school supplies.

Joplin Schools’ Eddy the Eagle and Buster the Talking School Bus made an appearance.

MoCHIP was also on-site, providing free child fingerprinting and ID cards.