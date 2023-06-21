JOPLIN, Mo. — Archaeologists with Missouri State University spent the day in Joplin, searching for the history of one of Joplin’s most famous residents.

Writer and poet, Langston Hughes was born in Joplin back in 1901 — exactly how long he lived here isn’t known for sure, but it wasn’t for very long.

Even so, members of the “Langston Hughes Cultural Society” believe a section of a vacant lot at 1046 South Joplin Avenue is the exact location of the house where Hughes was born.

Researchers with Missouri State University conducted a geophysical survey to try and pinpoint the foundation of the structure that was demolished back in the 1950s.

“We will be using ground penetrating radar to look into investigating the subsurface beneath the ground in this property looking to find, hopefully the foundations to the home which Langston Hughes, the Harlem Renaissance poet was born,” said Brandon Ives, Research Archaeologist, Missouri State University.

It should take the researchers up to a couple of weeks to analyze what, if anything, is down there.

If something is found, that could lead to grant money to help the Langston Hughes Cultural Society place the site on the list of historical markers.

“And if there is the ability to actually mark off where the house is, then we’re probably going to build a small maybe three-foot tall only but a wood framing around so you could look through a peephole on the fence there and see that footprint that that’s where he was born,” said Linda Teeter, Langston Hughes Cultural Society.

The Satterlee family acquired the lot where the search is taking place when they purchased the Shriner’s building next door, and will gladly help support efforts to create a marker, if necessary.

“Our family has been here since the 1800s and so Joplin history is important to us and so it intrigued us and they asked us to come and do this search and we’re all for it, we’re excited about it,” said Satterlee.

So why go through all that work of documenting the exact location of his birth, Teeter says it’s the least her organization can do for his cultural contributions.

“It’s a tribute to him for what he did as an author, a playwright, etc., that he’s not been forgotten and we will never forget what he gave the country as far as his talents,” said Teeter.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the results of the search when they become available.