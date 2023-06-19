JOPLIN, Mo. — Some experts in Southwest Missouri history are hoping to learn more about Joplin-native Langston Hughes this week.

An archaeological team from Missouri State is coming to town on Wednesday for a geophysical survey.

They’ll be at 1046 South Joplin Avenue – the site where Hughes lived for eight years.

The home was demolished decades ago and is now under private ownership.

If the survey can find traces of the actual structure, it could result in an archaeological dig – as well as development of the site as a historical stop in Joplin.

“We feel this will qualify, this project will qualify to be on the Black History Trail — and we, of course, are going to be working with ‘Visit Joplin’ and Patrick Tuttle with the city — to try and make sure we do everything correctly, um, to go forth and be able to have it with a wayfinder sign,” said Linda Teeter, Langston Hughes Project Coordinator.

The survey is planned for Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow night – there will be a presentation involving the site.

It’s taking place at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center on South Main Street – and starts at 6:30.