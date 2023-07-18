JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area kids take a deep dive into the world of creek life. In some cases, almost literally.

It was all part of a “Creek Crawl” this morning (Tuesday), in Shoal Creek.

For 90 minutes on this hot and humid day – a handful of kids got the chance to see and learn about some of the aquatic creatures that are hidden in area creeks and the role they play.

The free event was put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“With this program, specifically, not only are we trying to give them an opportunity to enjoy the water, but we’re trying to give them more of a conservation aspect of like, why is it important for us to enjoy the water, but also realize that it’s important to keep our waters clean,” said Jessie Ballard, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Naturalist.

“We are trying to catch a bunch of small, little animals and try to, we also, we’re gonna’ release them. But we look at them for a couple of minutes and we just release them,” said Halle Yeager, Participant.

Things will get even busier there this weekend – which is the annual “Shoal Creek Water Festival”.

Events start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Next week, the Conservation Education Center will host a popular session involving snakes — that’s on Thursday, july 27.

The program is open to all ages. you can register through this link, here.