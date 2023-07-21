JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to help you learn about some misunderstood reptiles.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin is offering two ways to learn about the snakes of Missouri next week. Next Thursday, naturalists will host one session learning about snakes on-site at their facility, and another online. They say the hope is you’ll come away from these sessions with less fear of snakes and more appreciation for the role they play in our world.

“I think its really important to remember that snakes aren’t out to get us. They’re just really misunderstood creatures, they’re really interesting and they’re just trying to survive in a world that isn’t always very kind to them,” said Kensi Tillman, Naturalist, MO Dept. of Conservation.

To register for the online class or to learn about snakes in other parts of the Four States, visit their website here.