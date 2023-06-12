JOPLIN, Mo. — The Four States’ LGBTQ+ community continues to celebrate Pride Month.

“Helps make it seem like this is a queer-friendly place, I love to see it,” said Naomi Stephens-Lewis, JOMO Pride Sponsorship Coordinator.

But it hasn’t always been that way.

JOMO Pride is the leading nonprofit pride organization in Southwest Missouri, serving the Four-States LGBTQ+ community since 2019.

Naomi Stephens-Lewis is the sponsorship coordinator for the organization — and says she’s been seeing a gradual increase in local allies.

“Joplin can be a scary place, but there are people hidden in the crevices, kind of hidden behind closed doors that are just like me. So I will say that when I first came to terms with myself, in junior high, to now I feel like Joplin has taken a good few steps forward,” said Stephens-Lewis.

Stephens-Lewis believes the increase in acceptance levels is due to younger generations getting older and bringing their forward-thinking mentality with them.

“We are one of the most openly gay communities and generations, and so having people my age go ‘you know what, screw the system. I’m gonna be myself.’ That definitely helped me, and I’m starting to see so many young people kind of like take a stand too, so seeing such a young generation and my people stand up and do what is right definitely helped shift what’s going on in Joplin,” said Stephens-Lewis.

Despite how far the LGBTQ+ community has come in Southwest Missouri, leaders with JOMO Pride say there is still plenty of work to be done.

“From teenagers to young adults, some of them don’t have supportive family members, and that’s where I come in as the proud parent. I’ll be your mom, I’ll be the sister, I’ll be whatever you need me to be,” said Sheba Lewis, JOMO Pride Secretary.

If you can just take a moment to put aside your personal prejudice, that hatred and feelings you have hidden inside. If you can look at the person and hear them, and hear their story. If you can connect with that person, you could save a life,” said Stephens-Lewis.