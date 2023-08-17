JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a late-night house fire in Joplin. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a residence at 1209 Iowa Avenue.

Several crews of the Joplin Fire Department along with officers of the Joplin Police Department and METS responded. Many of them remained on-scene past 11 p.m.

Fire breaks out Wednesday night in home that’s located at 1209 Iowa Avenue in Joplin.

No one was injured in the blaze, and investigators believe the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation.