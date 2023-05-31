JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week he was showered with gifts, honors, and proclamations — and deservedly so.

Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland, as we’ve mentioned before, is retiring.

Tomorrow is his official last day.

“Today’s my final day, probably in law enforcement as a whole,” said JPD Chief Sloan Rowland.

Sloan Rowland’s last regular shift in law enforcement.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet day. You know, it’s a long time coming and I’ve been looking forward to that,” said Rowland.

No more 2:00 a.m. calls or worrying about officer safety or responding to an EF-5 tornado.

“The tornado, I always say that our officers got about three years of experience in the first 30 days because they see things that they may not see in three or four years in law enforcement as a whole… and it kind of changed the face of the department after the tornado. March 8, we’re still dealing with a tragic event, the loss of Better Jake is still affecting our department and our community as a whole,” said Rowland.

Rowland has filled a long list of roles — both in his 20 years at JPD, but also in the 15 years before that at the Galena Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Probably my favorite thing over the years was being on the SWAT team — but and working with those guys and gals. So that’s probably one of the highlights of my career,” said Rowland.

Over the years, technology has revolutionized how the job is done.

And how it’s viewed has also gone through big changes.

“When I started, a lot of people saw law enforcement as a job as an early job and not highly regarded in some circles with the requirements of training and state and federal laws. Now I think it’s truly become a profession,” said Rowland.

He’ll miss a lot about being a police chief, but it all comes down to the people.

“I will never pass an opportunity to brag on my people. Just the dedication that the people have in all aspects of this department and the city as a whole, but you know, from dispatch to the jail term civilian employees or officers. They do great things for the city, and a lot of times they’re their unsung heroes,” said Rowland.

Rowland says he has no plans to work elsewhere at this point — although he doesn’t completely rule that out. The City of Joplin is advertising for a replacement but has not yet narrowed down the list of applicants.