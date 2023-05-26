JOPLIN, Mo. — And just like that — it’s summer break.

Friday was the last day of school for thousands of students in the Joplin School District. It’s always a special day — but maybe even more so at Dover Hill Elementary, which wrapped up its first ever semester.

Teachers and kids embraced this final day with games, special t-shirts, and even a few tears.

“It feels exciting but also kind of sad because it’s our very, very last day of elementary school,” said Penelope Baird, Dover Hill 5th grade student.

“Last year we finished West Central and Columbia. This year we started in January as Dover Hill here on our new location. So yes, it was a lot of fun to watch 5th-grade promotion. They got to live history, the first graduating class. So we’re starting to create our own traditions here, and that’s been fun,” said Shelby Frakes, Dover Hill Dean of Students.

Joplin teachers are getting some extra support in the celebration. Jefferson’s Restaurant is offering all school staff 50% off an entrée through next Friday as a way to say, “Thank you.”