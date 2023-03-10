JOPLIN, Mo. — An update now on a story we first brought you last month.

The City of Joplin ordered people living inside two apartment buildings on S. Byers to leave due to the dilapidated conditions in the complex.

Friday was the deadline for all of them to move out.

Tony Robyn, with the City of Joplin, said a group of non profits, lead by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton counties, have been working with occupants to help them find a new place to live as repairs are being made.

Robyn says the violations against the landlord, David Carey, date back decades, the most recent of which occurred at the end of last year.