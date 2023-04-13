This 'one day only' event is your last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies

(Image courtesy: The Associated Press)

JOPLIN, Mo. — If your a fan of Girl Scout cookies, you probably look forward to this time of the year when Girl Scouts are out in force, selling boxes of coconut-flecked Samoas or the chocolate and peanut butter combination of the Peanut Butter Patties.

But, the six-to-eight week period between January and April when cookie sales take place each year, is quickly coming to an end. So if you’re looking to load up on some of your favorites, the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will host an event for you to do just that.

On Saturday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Joplin area Girl Scouts will host a “Last Chance for Girl Scout Cookies” event at the Cookie Cupboard, located at 705 Illinois Avenue, Suite 1B. If you’re a big fan of the sweet treats, or a supporter of the Girl Scouts of the USA, Lauren Slamb, Public Relations Specialist for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland claims, “You’re going to see a lot more cookies than you’ve ever seen,” by attending this one-time event.

“This is our first time ever that we’re inviting customers to have a look inside the cookie program. We just thought that this would be an interesting way, as the last ‘go out with a bang’ event, where people can come in, meet our Girl Scouts and learn about the Girl Scouts. It also gives people a chance to see the Cookie Cupboard, which is a really unique experience,” said Slamb.

The Last Chance for Cookies event is open to the public, and all of the proceeds go directly to Girl Scout troops in the Joplin area. Slamb says this is a special opportunity for the public to take a look at their distribution center and to see how the cookie program gives the Girl Scouts ‘entrepreneurial empowerment.’

“I think people forget what goes into the cookie program. This is our girls’ first chance at an entrepreneurial experience. These girls have the charisma, they have the talent, and the cookie program teaches them to meet new people, work on their sales pitch and to be passionate about running something that’s their own,” said Slamb.

You can learn more about the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, HERE.