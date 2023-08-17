Fire breaks out Wednesday night in home that’s located at 1209 Iowa Avenue in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Joplin late Wednesday (8/16). Firefighters were called to 1209 Iowa Avenue around 9:45 p.m., and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a residence.

Several crews from the Joplin Fire Department, including officers with the Joplin Police Department, and METS — all responded to the house fire. Many of them remained on-scene after 11:00 p.m.

Currently, it’s unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Joplin Fire Marshall.

According to Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo, more information on tonight’s residential fire will be made available Thursday morning (8/17).

This is a developing story. We’ll provide you with the latest details as they become available.