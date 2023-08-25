JOPLIN, Mo. — A Four State native has been named as one of his state’s favorite authors.

A survey conducted by the website Stoic-Quotes.com posed that question involving each state. Mark Twain finished first in Missouri, while Joplin-native Langston Hughes finished second.

The Joplin Public Library has many books written by Hughes, as well as an audio version that he narrated.

“There’s nothing like hearing it read from the source, from the actual person who wrote the words and hear them speak it the way that they, you know, the way they hear it, or the way they imagined it, sometimes that matches up with what’s in the reader’s head, sometimes it doesn’t, and either way, it’s a neat adventure,” said Beth Snow, Joplin Public Library.

While he was born in Missouri, Hughes also lived in Kansas and was actually voted as that state’s favorite author. T.S. Eliot and Maya Angelou tied for the 3rd spot in Missouri.