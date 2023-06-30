JOPLIN, Mo. — You know what to expect out of a typical city park — swings, slides, and maybe a climbing wall. A dedication, today, celebrated a whole new element to Joplin.

Leadership Joplin held a ribbon cutting for the Sound Garden now installed at Landreth Park. There are a variety of new stations where kids can create music. It’s a class project for the most recent graduates of the program — who partnered with the City of Joplin to widen the park experience.

“The best way I can describe it is it’s a musical sound garden. All kids can enjoy it but also kids that might have auditory issues or other issues going on. It’s something Joplin didn’t have,” said Shawn Patterson, Leadership Joplin.

“The labor they provided. They didn’t take away from our crews, who are doing projects throughout the parks. They even installed it. We purchased the stuff and they had construction companies that volunteered their time. And they did all that, so it was awesome, a great one. I’d like to have more partnerships like this,” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks & Red. Director.

The Sound Garden sits on the south end of the park — next to the playground at the intersection of Murphy Boulevard and Pool Street.