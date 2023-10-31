JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of an area Domestic Violence and Substance Use Disorder shelter go reverse trick or treating on Halloween in Joplin.

Lafayette House Executive Director Susan Hickam and some of her employees made a stop at the Joplin Police Department. It’s one of the many stops they made throughout the community as part of what the facility calls Reverse Trick or Treating.

They brought candy and gave it to Interim Police Chief Brian Lewis.

“And today we just happened upon Joplin Police Department, because they are truly imperative to our safety and our clients safety, but they also serve as a referral for us and we wanted a moment to just say thank you,” said Hickman

In case you were wondering, the Lafayette House staff dressed up to portray Mrs. Roper from “Three’s Company.”