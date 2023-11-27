JOPLIN, Mo. — A sapphire celebration marks a milestone for Lafayette House in Joplin.

The domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance use disorder facility is marking its 45th birthday with a ribbon cutting today (Monday).

The organization was officially established on November 27, 1978.

To mark the occasion, Lafayette House is asking 1,978 people to donate $19.78 this month.

That would mean more than $39,000 raised to help their mission and serve their clients.

“To have a community who is not silent in their support of Lafayette House, that to me is such a wonderful thing, because, no – is domestic violence, sexual assault, substance use disorder something people really want to talk about? No, but it affects just about everyone in our community in one way or another,” said Susan Hickam, Lafayette House Executive Director.

There’s still time to make a donation and be part of the effort.

Find out more on Lafayette House’s website, here.