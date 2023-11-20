JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanks to your generosity, hundreds of people across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri will stay warm this winter.

The annual KSN/KODE Coat Drive wrapped up this afternoon (Monday).

Sponsors on both sides of the Missouri/Kansas state line were kind enough to allow us to place bins inside their place of business.

All of those bins were picked up, and that clothing was delivered to ministries like Wesley House in Pittsburg and Souls Harbor in Joplin.

Dianna Gurley at Souls Harbor says the timing is perfect.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the loving community that we have here, Souls Harbor is going to be able to share the warmth and comfort of a new coat with many of our neighbors who really right now are, you know, just trying to figure out whether they’re gonna pay a bill or meet their needs, and these coats are going to help them meet their needs so they won’t have to make that choice,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

“This is the 8th year that we’ve done the Coat Drive, and we started with five, five sponsors, five locations and and the first year went really well, in fact, we had so many people who wanted to participate and be a part of it, that this year we did 25 sponsors and it’s been the biggest year we’ve had so far,” said Bill May, KSNF/KODE-TV Director of Sales.

Staff at Souls Harbor say those who need coats can come in tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and pick one out.