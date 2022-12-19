JOPLIN, Mo. — Babies staying in the NICU at “Freeman Health System” got a special visitor, today.

Kris Kringle himself stopped by to share a special moment with each newborn.

He took a sweet picture with them and gave them a snuggle, so they could experience that Christmas magic for the first time.

Santa says it’s one of his favorite appearances before Christmas.

“A lot of these children aren’t able to go home for Christmas, and so we bring a little bit of Christmas to them. We bring Santa to them. And we get to visit with them and hold them, and just make them feel loved, which they are,” said Santa Claus, Father Christmas.

“We just want to make sure that these families are getting to experience a ‘First Christmas’ memory. And, so, we really enjoy that Santa comes and visits, brings them little goodies, and it’s creating some special memories for these families,” said Laura Gullett, CMNH Program Coordinator.

The tiny ones even received a few gifts from Santa, with the help from “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”