JOPLIN, Mo. — Pre-enrollment started for the Joplin School District on Febraury 6th, and the Health Department is ready to help parents and guardians get their little ones ready to attend school.

The Joplin Health Department has listed the services it offers:

Immunize children who attend school in the city of Joplin

Issue birth certificates for anyone born in Missouri. $15 per certificate.

Clinics for “Kindergarten Round-up” will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, February 14 and February 21. Appointments are encouraged to decrease wait time.

Parents and guardians must bring a picture I.D. If someone other than the guardian is bringing the child, they must also bring a note signed by the parent or guardian giving the Joplin Health Department permission to treat them without a parent present.

Students must bring a shot record to receive immunizations. If they don’t have one, parents or guardians can contact their pediatrician to obtain one before they attend the clinic for immunizations.

Fees for child and adolescent vaccines are as follows:

VFC Eligible with Medicaid – None

VFC Eligible no Medicaid – $13 per child

Joplin Health Department asks those wanting to attend to call ahead at 417-623-6122 to determine which option applies and if insurance is covered in the VaxCare program.

Appointments are encouraged. Those seeking more information can contact Misty Hammer, R.N. Medical Services Coordinator at 417-623-6122 ext. 1289.