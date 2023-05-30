JOPLIN, Mo. — With school now out for everyone, and the weather turning warmer, you may be thinking about going on vacation.

If you aren’t careful, you could come back to an empty house.

The last thing you want to come home to after your vacation is a ransacked house.

But Captain William Davis with J.P.D. says there are measures you can take in order to try and prevent that from happening.

He says the key is to make it look like you’re still at home, even if you aren’t.

“Exterior lighting, we recommend leaving it on with the idea that thieves like to work under cover of darkness, so any exterior illumination you can do is an added benefit,” said William Davis, Captain, Joplin Police Department.

He says a mailbox full of letters can also be an indication that no one’s home, preventing that from happening can also be a deterrent to thieves.

“Yeah, if there’s somebody that you trust that can grab items out of your mailbox, that’s one way of doing it. The other would be to consult with your local post office and get their exact recommendations on what to do with your mail or any deliveries that might come in the meantime while you’re gone,” said Davis.

Naturally, you might want to share pictures of your vacation of a lifetime, but Davis says you might want to wait until after you get back to start posting to social media.

“People that monitor those sites, if they see that you’re gone, or they know you’re going to be gone for an extended period of time, again that may just be an invitation for a criminal that may try to follow up on your home and try to break in,” said Davis.