JOPLIN, Mo. — Drivers along a part of 20th Street in Joplin will notice some delays.

Work began today (Monday) to install a new pedestrian crossing. It’s on East 20th Street — in between the high school and Sunny Jim Park.

This is something school officials have talked about for quite some time. Students frequently cross that area and this will simply make it safe.

The $40,000 project is being split between the district and the city.

Work is expected to be finished by this Friday.