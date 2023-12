JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who love to gaze up at the stars at night, pay attention.

We’re amid the final full moon of 2023, the Cold Moon.

Tomorrow evening, it will be 100 percent illuminated in the sky.

Almanac.com says it will rise in the northeast sky at approximately 4:40 p.m.

It will set just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The moon will be more than 90 percent illuminated for the remainder of the week.