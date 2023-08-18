JOPLIN, Mo. — Local students traded in time in the classroom to help out around Joplin Friday morning.

KCU-Joplin medical and dental students volunteered at a number of sites around town as part of “We Care” Day. They tackled a wide range of projects, everything from moving furniture and organizing clothing donations to painting and cooking meals for the homeless.

“I think a lot of medicine has to do with serving people. And you know there’s a lot of ways to do that. Right? It’s not just treating from the heart. It’s going out to your communities and trying to make an impact there because a place like Watered Gardens, it matters a lot and you’re able to do good work,” said Dilan Trivedi, KCU student.

“We Care” Day is an annual volunteering event for the students and staff from KCU Joplin.