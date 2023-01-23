JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City University (KCU) has named Richard Schooler, DO, vice president of the Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin.

Schooler has nearly 40 years of experience as a physician, health care executive, dean, and community leader in the region. Most recently, he served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University. He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Freeman Health System from 2013-2016, capping off a 12-year tenure that included positions as chief medical officer, medical director, and director of medical education.

A graduate of Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS, Schooler has deep roots in the Joplin region. In recognition of his leadership and action as Freeman Health System’s chief medical officer in the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin tornado, he received a commendation from the Missouri House of Representatives.

Schooler received the KCU Alumni Service Award in 2015. He operated a successful obstetrics and gynecology practice in Joplin for nearly 20 years before beginning his career in health care administration. In addition to his many accomplishments as a physician, educator, and health care executive, he is also the author of Planning for Organizational Success: A Leadership Guide to Achieving Success with a Plan, published by Dorrance Publishing Company, 2016.

“We are fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Schooler’s caliber helping to lead the growth on our Joplin campus. He is uniquely qualified to fill this role at this pivotal time in our university’s history. He has the experience, expertise, and the reputation to serve as one of KCU’s ambassadors to our Greater Joplin community,” said KCU President and CEO Marc B. Hahn, DO.