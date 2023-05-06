JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people gathered inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center at MSSU to celebrate Joplin’s newest physicians graduating from KCU Joplin.

The university, along with parents and friends of graduates, congratulated the third class to ever graduate from this institution — after beginning operations six years ago.

Over 140 graduates walked the stage to receive their doctorate degrees.

“It’s kind of everything. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of our family, faculty, and mentors along the way. We’re forever indebted to them throughout this process,” said Dr. Mitch Nichols & Dr. Lauren McCroskie, KCU Joplin Graduates.

“This is a fantastic testament. Not only to the hard work and effort of our students, the support of their family, the guidance of the faculty and staff, but also this Joplin community,” said Dr. Marc Hahn, President & CEO, KCU Joplin.

Dr. Marc Hahn also says without this Joplin community, they would not have been able to establish a second medical school here in Joplin.