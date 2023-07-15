JOPLIN, Mo. — Some students began their first phase in helping lay the foundation of the next generation of area doctors — a tradition that dates back to 1993.

“Kansas City University of Joplin” held its annual White Coating Ceremony at Joplin High School for students attending the College of Osteopathic Medicine – Class of 2027.

162 students received their first official white coats in today’s ceremony.

Officials with the university tell us this symbolic event marks the beginnings of a medical student’s journey – especially through a university with efforts to fill a shortage of doctors.

“We all know that the Four States region and specifically the Joplin and surrounding communities have a healthcare shortage as far as physicians, and so the concept of having a medical school here in Joplin to begin with. And then focusing on those students and college students that are within the community to keep them so it goes with a train and retain mentality, to hope that when all of their training is finished, they will care for the communities that they are trained in,” said Dr. Joshua Cox, Executive Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine for Kansas City University.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for the past three years, you know, from back when I got accepted into Missouri Southern. I’ve been waiting for this day for my parents to see me walk across the stage and get my white coat,” said Salma Alkhatib, KCU-Joplin Class of 2027.

KCU-Joplin has partnered with Missouri Southern — creating an early acceptance program known as M-KEAP.

Out of the 162 students coated today — 12 were admitted through that program.