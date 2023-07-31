JOPLIN, Mo. — A brand new Joplin campus welcomes students for the first time today.

“Today’s first day of orientation – a day that many of us have been looking forward to for many years. A day that a lot of us, you know, never really anticipated actually finally getting here,” said Travis Hilliard, KCU dental student.

Travis Hilliard is excited to start classes as a dental school, and he’s even more excited it’s happening in Joplin.

“The school it’s going to be serving the community that I live in my wife and my kids, and this is our home. We’ve been watching this school built for quite a while now,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard is one of 80 students in the KCU class of 2027. While they’re not talking X-rays or fillings just yet, they are ready to jump in.

“I’m really excited. I feel like the program is gonna be exactly what I needed. And I’m gonna learn more here than I probably would at any other school,” said Jacob Yoder, KCU dental student.

About half of the class is from the Joplin region, a goal that was a high priority for school leaders like Dr. Linda Niessen.

“We have recruited students primarily from rural communities, in the hopes that they will return to rural communities. So we’re hoping that they will stay,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU dental dean.

School starting is a big deal on campus, and will make a difference in Joplin.

And the impact doesn’t stop there.

“We will create 200 jobs, you know, where we have faculty and staff and supporting jobs. So the economic development impact, I think, is significant for medical school and dentists,” said Niessen.

The dental school will reach full capacity in 2026 – the combined total of KCU medical and dental students will reach nearly a thousand.

A trend that Dr. Niessen says starts building today.

“You don’t have a school until you have students. It’s now a school in the College of Dental Medicine. The building opened on June 26, but it really is happening today,” said Niessen.