JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin football facility is getting some extra room to grow.

The school district purchased and demolished two homes on the east side of Junge Stadium. They sat at the corner of 15th and Jackson Avenue – near the visitors stands. The district left a brick garage to serve as storage for the stadium.

And school leaders have plans to do more with the property down the road.

“Our hope is that sometime in the future we can build a visitors restroom, concession. Maybe even a visitors locker room at some point in time down the road. But we wanted to acquire the property while it was available to us, get it cleaned up and go ahead and secure that for the area,” said Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Dir.

Crews are currently prepping the property for fencing to connect it with the rest of the stadium complex.