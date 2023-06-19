JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier tonight (Monday) in Joplin – Juneteenth festivities continued.

Set Ranch and Prosperity Club – among many other community groups – hosted this “Juneteenth Roots Picnic” at Ewert Park.

The celebration included a water bounce house to keep the kids cooled off.

There were also plenty of food trucks serving up all kinds of tasty soul food.

Speakers, tonight, talked about how this day is a time to reflect on the city’s black history.

They lauded how far Joplin has progressed in city government over the years.

From City Council Member Jim West – Joplin’s first black mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean – to current Mayor Pro Temp Keenan Cortez.

Ewert Park was specifically chosen tonight – since it used to be the only park where black people could go in Joplin.

“When we talk about the EastTown Roots Picnic, that’s just where we’re from. That’s, you know, just kind of getting back to our roots and just hanging out at the park,” said Serita Eldridge, SET Ranch Prosperity Club Coordinator.

“People that are colored can celebrate that they are free,” said J’alan, Roots Picnic Attendee.

This Sunday night at 6 – Set Ranch and Prosperity Club will host the “United in Grace Worship Night”.

It’s a free concert – open to the public – and will be held inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.