JOPLIN, Mo. — There are plenty of activities to do this weekend in Joplin – to celebrate Juneteenth.

East Town Dreams District held an array of events today at Bookhouse Cinema to celebrate Juneteenth.

The celebration kicked off this afternoon (Saturday) with painting and free movies.

Then was its inaugural Legacy 5K.

Organizers say that the 5K route was pre-planned to be intentionally hilly and without shade so that people could reflect on just a small part of the struggle the ancestors of the Black community have had to face.

Organizers say this is a time for everyone to educate themselves on Juneteenth – but to also understand this is a time to come together and celebrate.

“With it being a national holiday now it brings an enlightenment to everybody to know that hey let me figure out, if I don’t know anything about Juneteenth let me find out a little bit about it. It’s just togetherness, it’s family, it’s heritage, it’s just bringing everybody together and having a good time,” said Melodee Colbert-Kean, East Town Dreams District Executive Director.

The inside of “Bookhouse Cinema” offered several vendors selling handmade goods – all celebrating the pride behind Juneteenth.