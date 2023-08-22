JOPLIN, Mo. — Membership to the Joplin Public Library can now give you access to more than just books.

Last week, it began giving folks the opportunity to stream arts and crafts videos on a network called “Creative Bug”.

Marketing Assistant Lori Crockett says all you need to do to get into the program is use existing information on your library card. One of the things they can learn more about is scrapbooking.

“You can access it anytime you want, you can watch it from your home. You just need a library card to create an account. For example, you can click on a video, it will have it segmented out into different sections, so there’s an introduction, talks about tools and materials, and then it talks about the different projects you can do,” said Crockett.

Also new to the facility is a display called the “Library of Things”. It contains a host of non-traditional items, including household tool kits, cooking items, electronic gaming, and puzzles. All of which can be checked out with a library card.