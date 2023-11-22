JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released their data from last week’s youth alcohol compliance check.

The check began on Saturday, November 18 with the department testing 32 locations across Joplin. From those 32, 6 locations were found to be non-compliant and sold alcohol to minors. Those businesses were cited for the offense.

Here’s the full list of compliant and non-compliant stores:

Compliant

Casey’s General Store 201 S Maiden Lane

201 S Maiden Lane Walgreens 1605 W 7th St.

1605 W 7th St. Dave’s 801 Maiden Lane

Maiden Lane White Oak 1832 S Maiden Lane

1832 S Maiden Lane The Corner 2300 Maiden Lane

2300 Maiden Lane Aldi 2630 S McLelland Blvd

2630 S McLelland Blvd Walgreens 3222 S Main St

3222 S Main St True Wine Spirits 3348 S Main St

3348 S Main St Kum & Go 5002 S Main St.

5002 S Main St. The Corner 2002 S Main St

2002 S Main St Main St Liquor 1620 S Main St.

1620 S Main St. Chad’s Food Mart 703 W 7th

703 W 7th Downtown Corner Mart 419 W 4th St

419 W 4th St White Oak 2307 W 7th St.

2307 W 7th St. Discount Smokes & Liquors 1817 S Main St.

1817 S Main St. Joplin Mini Mart 1210 E 15th St

1210 E 15th St Zipz 2115 S Connecticut Ave

2115 S Connecticut Ave Dollar General 1221 E 32nd St

1221 E 32nd St Zipz 1902 E 32nd St

1902 E 32nd St Doc Stop 2703 E 32nd St

2703 E 32nd St Shell Food Mart 3308 E 32nd St

3308 E 32nd St Eagle Stop 3504 S Range line Rd

3504 S Range line Rd Kum & Go Fresh Market 3434 S Range line Rd

3434 S Range line Rd White Oak Station 1503 S Range line Rd

1503 S Range line Rd Lion Stop 3525 E Newman Rd

3525 E Newman Rd Casey’s General Store 2604 N Range line Rd

2604 N Range line Rd Red Apple Mart 901 N Florida

901 N Florida Discount Smokes & Liquor 1804 E 7th St

Non-compliant