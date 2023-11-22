JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released their data from last week’s youth alcohol compliance check.
The check began on Saturday, November 18 with the department testing 32 locations across Joplin. From those 32, 6 locations were found to be non-compliant and sold alcohol to minors. Those businesses were cited for the offense.
Here’s the full list of compliant and non-compliant stores:
Compliant
- Casey’s General Store 201 S Maiden Lane
- Walgreens 1605 W 7th St.
- Dave’s 801 Maiden Lane
- White Oak 1832 S Maiden Lane
- The Corner 2300 Maiden Lane
- Aldi 2630 S McLelland Blvd
- Walgreens 3222 S Main St
- True Wine Spirits 3348 S Main St
- Kum & Go 5002 S Main St.
- The Corner 2002 S Main St
- Main St Liquor 1620 S Main St.
- Chad’s Food Mart 703 W 7th
- Downtown Corner Mart 419 W 4th St
- White Oak 2307 W 7th St.
- Discount Smokes & Liquors 1817 S Main St.
- Joplin Mini Mart 1210 E 15th St
- Zipz 2115 S Connecticut Ave
- Dollar General 1221 E 32nd St
- Zipz 1902 E 32nd St
- Doc Stop 2703 E 32nd St
- Shell Food Mart 3308 E 32nd St
- Eagle Stop 3504 S Range line Rd
- Kum & Go Fresh Market 3434 S Range line Rd
- White Oak Station 1503 S Range line Rd
- Lion Stop 3525 E Newman Rd
- Casey’s General Store 2604 N Range line Rd
- Red Apple Mart 901 N Florida
- Discount Smokes & Liquor 1804 E 7th St
Non-compliant
- Snak Atak 4302 S Main
- Zipz 2702 S Main St.
- Gastrip #7 1318 E 32nd St
- Macadoodles 3105 E 17th St
- Zipz 1201 S Range line
- White Oak Station 1631 E 4th St